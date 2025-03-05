When Was The Last Time That You Went To The Library?

Blessings Fam!

I was having a lil self -care -fun -time walk today and thought about all the beautiful memories I had at my local library when I was a child! Including all the added memories I experienced with my own kids as well!

Did you have wonderful childhood memories at your local library?

Did the library play a significant role for you growing up?

Take a few mins to listen in …It was pretty cool to reminisce…

Thank you for joining me on this Tuesday is for literature!

CIAO, Alex!

