SPICY SPIRITUALITY
SPICY SPIRITUALITY
When Was The Last Time That You Went To The Library?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:26
-7:26

When Was The Last Time That You Went To The Library?

Food for Thought....
The P E R E Z Sisters
Mar 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

Blessings Fam!

I was having a lil self -care -fun -time walk today and thought about all the beautiful memories I had at my local library when I was a child! Including all the added memories I experienced with my own kids as well!

Did you have wonderful childhood memories at your local library?

Did the library play a significant role for you growing up?

Leave a comment

Take a few mins to listen in …It was pretty cool to reminisce…

Thank you for joining me on this Tuesday is for literature!

CIAO, Alex!

What did you say? You want to make a love donation to the sisters! We receive! Click Link! Gracias y God Bless!!

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2

Yes! Tomorrow 3/05/25 we are back at GRAND MORELOS restaurant! Stop by for HAPPY HOUR 5-7pm w/ The Perez Sisters.

Make a reservation, bring some friends, support local and enjoy a great meal, great vibes and yummy drinks!

cafecitobreak10.0
A post shared by @cafecitobreak10.0

Discussion about this episode

SPICY SPIRITUALITY
SPICY SPIRITUALITY
by The Perez Sisters
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The P E R E Z Sisters
Recent Episodes
Happy Hour w/ The Perez Sisters
  The P E R E Z Sisters and Cafecito Break
LETS TALK ABOUT LOVE!
  The P E R E Z Sisters
Trump, Election Year, Migrants, Crime, Fake News Media, Chaos, Divided Communities OH MY!!!
  The P E R E Z Sisters and Cafecito Break
Have You Been Keeping Up W/ Our CRYSTAL SAGE WISDOM YouTube Channel?
  The P E R E Z Sisters and Cafecito Break
"Haven't Been Feeling Like A Flower Lately, I'm A New Woman, How do U Like Your Eggs? LIVE&THRIVE!"
  The P E R E Z Sisters and Cafecito Break
Episode 6 of our New YOU TUBE Channel; Crystal Sage Wisdom...
  The P E R E Z Sisters and Cafecito Break
Our First Sister Fight lol, Shaman Durek's Exercise, Why Its Essential To Take More YOU Breaks!
  The P E R E Z Sisters and Cafecito Break