DONT JUST CELEBRATE...RE-SET AS Well!

Dear community,

How was your March? Ours was exciting :)

It was my birthday, my sister’s birthday, as well as our podcast’s cafecitobreak’s 13th birthday!

Plus spring began!

Leave a comment

March brought us much to celebrate and to appreciate yet, it also inspired a time to contemplate & refresh!

We are looking forward to blessed greatness within this next journey around the sun!

No matter what your birthdays trigger for you, we encourage you to set the intention and treat your birthday as your very own 'spring'...

Re-set, lighten up and get ready for new beginnings!

Gracias for spending a lil time w/ us…Alex

What did you say?

You want to make a HAPPY 13TH BIRTHDAY donation to the sisters!

We receive!

Click Link! Gracias y God Bless!!

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2