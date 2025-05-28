CAN WE PLEASE STOP USING 'FOOD TIME' TO HOLD DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS?

Hola familia,

Bendiciones/Blessings from las hermanas! Prayers up that you are all feeling great and that spring has treated you all lovely thus far!

A few weeks back during our weekly ‘happy hour’ at our local restaurant Grand Morelos my sister and I had a lil chat that we know you will all relate to in one way or the other.

Initially we were discussing what the overall experience has been like gathering with friends and simply breaking bread. It had already been 14 weeks since we had started ‘happy hour’.

cafecitobreak10.0 A post shared by @cafecitobreak10.0

What great medicine it is to spend time with folks that you care about and on top of that enjoy a good meal! There’s no science to it really. It has always been known how healing it is to be around community and food :)

We then shift the topic a bit and discuss how much we dislike having stressful or upsetting conversations right before or after a meal. I am not sure why we have been conditioned to want to do that around food, perhaps comfort…

Let us know what you feel? Do you like to hold intense discussions before a meal or after one?

Leave a comment

Hasta la próxima/Until the next one!

CIAO, Alex Perez

What did you say :)

You want to make a donation to the sisters!

We receive!

Click Link! Gracias y God Bless!!

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2