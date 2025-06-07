YOU DON'T EVEN LOOK PUERTO RICAN.

It’s that time of the year in NYC when pretty much every Puerto Rican will come out to participate in parades, festivals and all sorts of celebrations!

One thing you will definitely notice is the excitement, the pride, la musica, the colors and of course the Puerto Rican flag!

Dont be afraid to join in as we love the more the merrier :)

We invite you to watch our video where my sister and I have a lil chat about our people, our looks, our flag and our music...

WEPAAA!!!

Ciao, Alex