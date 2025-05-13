THE PEREZ SISTERS

THE PEREZ SISTERS

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Brooklyn Hermanas Chat About The Effects of Words!

The P E R E Z Sisters's avatar
The P E R E Z Sisters
May 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Hi community,

Spend a lil time w/ ya sisters! We chat; being from BKLYN and loving it, lol!

The truth about 'Sticks & Stones"!

The importance of building inner strength, good communication, advocacy and strong boundaries!

Learn all about the very beloved 'GRACE SPRAY' an affirmation spray that my sister RA makes! Soo worth purchasing or gifting to someone that you care about!

To Purchase GRACE SPRAY: https://square.link/u/AvZbry7a

Thank You always for your time :) Warmly Alex

Por favor SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@Spicy_Spirituality

© 2025 The Perez Sisters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture