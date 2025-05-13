Brooklyn Hermanas Chat About The Effects of Words!

Hi community,

Spend a lil time w/ ya sisters! We chat; being from BKLYN and loving it, lol!

The truth about 'Sticks & Stones"!

The importance of building inner strength, good communication, advocacy and strong boundaries!

Learn all about the very beloved 'GRACE SPRAY' an affirmation spray that my sister RA makes! Soo worth purchasing or gifting to someone that you care about!

To Purchase GRACE SPRAY: https://square.link/u/AvZbry7a

Thank You always for your time :) Warmly Alex

