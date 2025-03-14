Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
The PEREZ Sisters chat w/ Community Elder Mr. Mario Serrano

Let's Enjoy The Moment! PA'LANTE SIEMPRE PA'LANTE
The P E R E Z Sisters
Mar 14, 2025
Transcript

The Perez Sisters Chat W/ Beloved Community Elder Mr. Mario Serrano.

He is someone that we love and respect! He Grew up in Williamsburg Brooklyn and has spent his whole life loving up the neighborhood and the people!

He has been instrumental for creating events that showcase the Puerto Rican culture, community, music, traditions and food!

We chat letting go of habits or behaviors that do not serve us, spring cleaning, supporting small business, bad bunny’s new album, building bridges and passing the baton to the next generation, Puerto Rican tidbits and of course we laugh :)

Love Alex y RA Perez

