Have YOU Read 'The Mastery of LOVE"

Hi Community!

Check out this lil segment where my sister and I chat relationships and relating! A topic that folks enjoy yet we never seem to see eye to eye…lol!

We are in a relationship with everything and everyone. They are all lessons for us in one way or the other.

Yet, somehow we do not get brought up to understand the work that needs to go into a healthy and harmonious relationship! Most importantly, the one with ourselves…

Let’s remember that everyone is on a different point on this journey and we need to have and show more compassion and kindness to each other. I always think about what Ram Dass said “We’re all just walking each other home”…

In the meantime are you nourishing the relationship with yourself? Tell your sisters the truth!

Leave a comment

Be sure to watch all the way to the end as we open up the book ‘The Mastery of Love’ by Don Miguel Ruiz to a random page and embrace its message as a guidance for the moment!

Spirit definitely mirrored our conversation via that specific page!

Thank You for spending time with your sisters Alex y RA Perez…

Mi Gente, what did you say?

You have not read this book yet?

We got you!

Click link to purchase the book, makes a great gift as well!

The Mastery of LOVE by Don Miguel Ruiz



