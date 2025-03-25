HAPPY HOUR WEDNESDAYS W/ THE PEREZ SISTERS

We have been going to Grand Morelos for many years enjoying their delicious cafecito y pan caliente :)

In the past we have even collaborated w/ them on a couple projects.

You can imagine that we felt excited to be able to create a ‘Happy Hour w/ the Perez Sisters’ at their family restaurant!

Almost every week we sit with the owner Raul to get to know him and their business better!

Last week we enjoyed learning that owning a restaurant was always a dream for him. To hear the optimism and gratitude that he feels to have been able to achieve his dream here in New York City was very touching!

Enjoy listening to our lil chat and if you are ever in Williamsburg BK stop by their spot support this mom & pop shop that has been around for almost 29 yrs!!

In addition, it was beautiful to hear his advice to anyone that feels a pull towards achieving a dream!

Do you have a dream you want to make manifest? Are you living your dream already?

Hasta next week community! CIAO, Alex

Grand Morelos Restaurant (call for reservations) (718) 218-9441

Location: 727 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211