HAPPY HOUR WEDNESDAYS AT GRAND MORELOS W/ THE PEREZ SISTERS!

Did YOU Know?
The P E R E Z Sisters
Mar 19, 2025
Transcript

My sister and I are passionate about many things and one of those is small business!

Not only because we are entrepreneurs but because we understand that small business is truly at the roots of all communities!

Yes, it has been sad and even upsetting to see so so many small mom and pop brick & mortars close (including ours)!

However, it brings us great joy to celebrate and support those small businesses that are open and growing or just starting!

Mi gente, if you have not yet experienced GRAND MORELOS restaurant! Stop by Wednesdays for HAPPY HOUR 5-7pm w/ The Perez Sisters.

Make a reservation, bring some friends, support local and enjoy a great meal, great vibes and yummy drinks!

Warmly,

ALEX Y RA PEREZ

Grand Morelos Restaurant
727 Grand St, Brooklyn NY 11211
(718) 218-9441

SPICY SPIRITUALITY
