Share post
1

Happy Hour w/ The Perez Sisters

@Gran Morelos Mexican Restaurant
The P E R E Z Sisters
and
Cafecito Break
Mar 01, 2025
1
Transcript

Lets break up now…with all the heaviness & density of course!

We need Fun for the Soul as well fam!

Check out the chat we had live on instagram w/ the community.

Warmly, Alex y RA Perez

Pero, mi gente, if you have not yet experienced GRAND MORELOS restaurant! Stop by Wednesdays for HAPPY HOUR 5-7pm w/ The Perez Sisters.

Make a reservation, bring some friends, support local and enjoy a great meal, great vibes and yummy drinks!

cafecitobreak10.0
A post shared by @cafecitobreak10.0

OMGoodness, Do you want to make a love donation to the sisters? Click Link! Gracias y God Bless!!

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2

The P E R E Z Sisters
Cafecito Break
