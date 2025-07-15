THE HEAT, THE HUMIDITY, THE ANGER, AYY VEYYY!

Hola Fam,

We have seen a growing surge of folks just losing themselves to anger, fury and rage filled frequencies.

Summer time does not only ignite joy, excitement and fun it also seems to exasperate emotions and tantrums too!

Sister reminder; dont let yourself fall into a situation that will not end well!

Pay attention to how you are feeling. Are you getting hot and bothered? Know that there are usually tricks and tools that can help us navigate moments that are overwhelming, emotional or downright infuriating!

Stay cool and smooth…blessings/bendiciones Alex