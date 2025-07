Bendiciones/Blessings community!

Are you experiencing inner changes?

Are you noticing things, people, animals etc that feel as if they represent a specific message for you?

Are you trying to be more mindful and present?

Are you dreaming at night and pausing to review them?

Leave a comment

Chime in and share if you can relate.

Remember community, it is never too late to begin this inner work…start today!

Trust your intuition and senses…we are guided all the time!

Warmly, Alex y RA Perez