“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” Nikola Tesla

We are a walking universe...how are you choosing to spend your time?

Join my sister and I as we chat living life with more intention and clarity, remembering that we are more than just a shell and very importantly we are sovereign beings!!

Plus, we share our experience going to the famous Nicholas Book store in BKLYN & mtg some of our FAV conscious community like Red & Blue Pill ‪@knowtheledger444‬ Black Dot ‪@UrbanXTV‬ Monique Nicholas https://www.instagram.com/nicholasbk/... and many more....

Abrazos, Alex y RA Perez