Follow Along For A Very Spanglish Chat :)

Hola Familia!

How the heck is everyone doing today? Como han estado?

In this video my sister and I chat the importance of putting our gadgets down and just living the present, the experience, the moment!

While we all love to take pictures and videos and record memories, perhaps we need to enjoy life more often without interrupting the ‘in person’ flow.

There are times and moments that should not be recorded just lived.

What do you think fam?

Thank you for visiting with/ your hermanas, Alex y RA Perez