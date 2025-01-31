Our day started out pretty early in the morning. We took a bus organized by ‘Teachers for Choice’ & ‘Autism Action Network’ alongside longtime activists. Many who have become like family to us!

We arrived in DC right as the hearing began to a sunny, warm, springlike day…

It was great to see many people from around the country who came out to witness this historical day and to support RFK JR!!

My FAV part is that it sends a loud message to our elected officials, govt and to big pharma! This country is ready for a different vision and ideology at least when it comes to health!

The hearings have been insightful to watch! We have seen Senators themselves admit that being the most powerful country in the world and yet the sickest is not only alarming but frankly, inexcusable!

We have seen them ask important questions with genuine curiosity and even excitement.

Yet, we have also seen some focus more on badgering, name calling, being defensive and wasting time!

For those Senators who oppose RFKjr or feel insecure by him why not get to know him better? Why not learn from him, gain better clarity of what he is truly about and more importantly his intentions for this country?

Some would say that the answer is simple; 'our elected’ are compromised as many have taken money from ‘big pharma’.

Why is that even legal? No se! It should not be!

The next couple days will be interesting to watch unfold as we await an official confirmation. At least thats what we expect :)

The tides are turning…

Americans from all walks of life are demanding that the health & safety of our food, air, water and health care system is not only crucial but a non-negotiable!!

BRAVO!!

Warmly, ALEX PEREZ

Here’s a lil recap from my sister and I on the bus heading back to NYC!