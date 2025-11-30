Hello fam!

The Perez Sisters of Cafecito Break have big dreams and goals to fulfill.

Can you please make a little donation?

or here via Squareapp?

This will help fund our upcoming projects and news reports.

Thank you!

Your love support and prayers give us wings to fly and support our community by providing content, reports, and interviews that you are asking for.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber or make a donation. Everything helps and is appreciated.

Other ways to support: Buy some merch!

Close Your Mouth No Come In Flies - Papi Wisdom

As homage to our late father who was known as the favorite uncle, the peace maker, and the family member that loved to eat! He was also known for his warmth, charm and favorite expressions. This was his broken english way of saying... If you keep talking trash, you will keep attracting flies. lol Buy Now (your purchase helps to fund our Podcast ) Click Here https://cafecitobreak-shop.fourthwall.com/products/close-your-mouth-no-come-in-flies-tee

The Cafecito Sisters - Love Will Always Find A Way Coffee Mug $20

buy the Cafecito Sisters Mug https://cafecitobreak-shop.fourthwall.com/products/the-cafecito-sisters-love-will-always-find-a-way