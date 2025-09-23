THE PEREZ SISTERS

PERO, WHATS LIFE W/OUT SOME FUN

You Are Invited....
The P E R E Z Sisters
Sep 23, 2025
Okay, okay, okay let’s be real…life and living stopped for many people around the world since 2020!

While there is so much happening and so much to do and so much to pay attention…we also need to pay attention to moving and connecting and creating joy!

The Fall Season is here! Let’s make it a good one!

Join the Perez Sisters this Wednesday in Brooklyn at a Family owned Grand Morelos Mexican restaurant for HAPPY HOUR FUN TIME.

Enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and Burrito Wednesday Specials while you hear The Perez Sisters play their favorite songs live for two hours.

With Amor,

Alex y RA Perez

Do you want to buy the sisters a cafecito?

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2

