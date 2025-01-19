Blessings mi gente,

How are you all feeling on the eve of the 2025 inauguration and the beginning of another ‘chapter’ for us here in the USA?

Some may argue that all ‘administrations’ no matter their political affiliations are in the end all the same; not for the people!

That may or may not be true.

However, I will tell you what is true. This country is not the same. The fabric of our day to day does not feel the same. The economy is not the same. Most importantly the people of this country and there I say even the world are not the same either.

While we can all admit that change occurs all the time we can also agree that on a collective level we have witnessed, experienced and endured unprecedented situations. Everything from covid, to more wars, to destructive agendas, loss of freedoms, further dilapidation of our society, our health, our food, our education, our morals, our economy, our safety! Most importantly, the attacks on our children’s innocence and health!

Sadly, the list goes on and on…

Share

Having had the blessing to meet and work w/ people from a ‘boots on the ground’ experience brings one face to face w/ many truths!

People are tired and overworked, disconnected, disillusioned and deserve better.

However, people are also awakened and are looking at life, their country and their gov’t differently.

Most importantly they are awakened to the power that they hold w/in their lives, their communities and within this country!

If you ask me that is if anything the best gift anyone can gain. An empowered version of themselves….

Some of the changes that the Perez Sisters are excited to support are the initiatives of ‘Make America Healthy Again’ and the positive potentials it can bring to lives all over this country.

All people deserve a healthy, happy, peaceful and safe country. However, effective change will not occur overnight and will take time. It will also require all of us, ‘la gente’ to participate…

There is much healing & nurturing needed and via ‘la gente’ M.A.H.A. can be a step toward that direction.

See video below and hear my sister and I discuss M.A.H.A. and why we are excited about it:

Let us know how you are feeling community!

Leave a comment

Warmly, ALEX Y RA PEREZ

FAM, por favor help ya sister’s YOUTUBE channel grow by giving it some love!

Subscribe, Like, Comment & Share … Gracias y God Bless you…

https://www.youtube.com/@Spicy_Spirituality