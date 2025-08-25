I have had the pleasure and the blessing to sit down with teachers from jungles all over the world.

It was always so fascinating to hear them share stories and teachings of those places.

What it is like, the people, the culture.

Their spiritual traditions, practices and medicines.

Their mysteries.

It gifted me a taste of places I may never see, yet, it also taught me the many ways that our worlds are the same.

I say ‘our’ because even in this big, stinky, brick, melting pot, noisy, beautiful mess of a city it too is its own jungle!

I realized that while our jungles may look, sound, smell and feel incredibly different they also have much in common.

For instance, all jungles have their own rhythm and flow unique to that environment.

All jungles can swallow you whole if you let it, meaning that it is just as important to have a self-care and spiritual-care practice. Not merely to survive the day to day challenges but to thrive!

Our urban jungle also has its own traditions and medicines unique to our culture.

Having a community here is not only beautiful but a necessary part of flourishing!

It is important to also seek teachers, mentors and guides here in the city they are incredibly instrumental in one’s journey. They are crucial for lessons, new perspectives, resources, being witnessed and learning the ebb and flow of this city.

Most importantly it was a confirmation to me that it does not matter where you live. The human spirit will always demand curiosity, expansion, love, healing, strengthening and transformation…

We once had someone visit from the Amazon who felt that urban jungles are even more challenging in that there never seems to be an escape here. It’s a nonstop compressed bubble where people do not seem to get a reprieve unless they leave.

One way that my sister and I helped to support that truth here in NYC was via our shop BOTANIKAL we had her for 9 years. Referred by many as a ‘lil oasis’!

It was a space where you could find curated tools to support your self-care and even more importantly it was a space where there was always community and guidance from us!

It’s been almost three years since we had to say farewell to our shop! We miss the in person interactions and holding space for you!

During these years we have been busy in this jungle working with community in other ways.

Currently we are looking forward to exciting things in the horizon! Look out for in person events and tabling coming soon with The Perez sisters :)

Be sure to connect and follow us via our newsletters, youtube and instagram.

Community we need you because there is much work to do together :)

In addition we have ‘29 Love Letters’ a gratitude practice beginning once again in September…join us por favor and invite a friend!

Remember that all change must begin with you first no matter where you are from. You do not have to go to another jungle to start and when you do begin be sure to keep up with the maintenance!

Chat soon. Abrazos y Bendiciones, Alex