My sister and I had the pleasure to see this theatrical performance dedicated to celebrating the mambo giants during the iconic days of the Palladium!

Throughout the evening we would enjoy storytelling, music and dance from artists; Macho Machito, Graciela, Tito Rodriguez, Tito Puente, La Lupe y Celia Cruz!

It is important to recognize that their music could not have been brought to life if it were not for the full, live orchestra led by Steven Oquendo!! An absolute treat!!

All I can say is WOW! WOW! WOW!

La Bruja kicked us off with a lil history, a lil humor, a lil drama and of course some moves as she led us into an evening we were sure to love!!

The first Mambo King was Cuban ‘Macho Machito’ …performed by K7. One immediately felt transported to a time when la musica was all soul! For many in the audience it was a journey back to memories filled with so much life, energy, flavor and dance!

Next, up we got the privilege to watch Yaharia (YaYa) Vargas perform as Mambo Queen Graciela! Let’s just say that within seconds the temperature of the center rose because it got C A L I E N T E very quickly…lol! Especially if your name was Jose!!!

Following we meet Mambo King Tito Rodriguez performed by Michael Stuart. OMG he took us all back to joy and then to tears of joyful nostalgia as he sang ‘Inolvidable’….sighhh. My FAV were his moves, check them out!!

It was legendary Frankie Figueroa who stole our hearts as we watched him perform as the beloved Mambo King Tito Puente! It was clear to see how well he knew ‘El Rey de los Timbales’ from his many years performing alongside him! His voice, his moves, the crowd adored him…

Next up was Mambo Queen ‘La Lupe’ performed by Grizel ‘La Chachi’ Del Valle and I do not think we were ready…lol! Her performance took us on a wild, fun, free spirited ride. One with passion, unapologetic expression, release and limpieza!! Pero WOW!

As the evening came to a close it was only fitting to end with none other than Mambo Queen Celia Cruz via Anissa Gathers. She did a phenomenal job embodying ‘The Queen of Salsa’. Not only was Celia a talented power house who blessed us with great music but she was a woman with great sweetness that the world needed to experience…

Mi gente, if you have never been to the Lehman Performing Arts Center in the Bronx…the time is now! Check out their site for future events and performances! A perfect place to create and share memories! Or like the above show, a place to relive some of the best memories of your life via your fav music and iconic singers!

I can not tell you how beautiful and how magical it was to see people’s memories be brought to life as they heard the songs, sounds and dances that many in the audience lived through!

For the rest of us, we were simply feeling a lil jealous envisioning those days at the Palladium :)

Until the next one/Hasta la Proxima

Las Hermanas Perez

We had an amazing time!!