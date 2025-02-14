Playback speed
LETS TALK ABOUT LOVE!

Happy Hour Wednesdays w/ The PEREZ Sisters
The P E R E Z Sisters
Feb 14, 2025
Happy Valentines 2025 Fam!

Love's in the air or, is it butterflies, pheromones, adrenaline, chemical reactions! Hehehehe, join us as we chat about AMOR and discuss some interesting LOVE fun facts!

There is always always time for love! Let us know what you think?

WEPAAA, Alex y RA Perez

Happy Hour MAHA w/ The Perez Sisters - Wednesdays at Grand Morelos in BK ❤️ @grand_morelos

Do you want to ❤️ make a love donation to the sisters.

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2

