You may need to learn this.

Or maybe you just need a reminder…I do!

In any case, pausing to reflect on whatever is occupying your mind is an amazing thing to do.

However, there is a fine line between contemplation and wasting your time and energy!

After all, our most precious commodities is our time and energy.

Are you being mindful of that? Are you an over thinker?

Remember, we’re just here learning and growing…

CIAO, Alex