Yes, I know there are still newspapers that get printed. But while that may be true they are not as abundant and as readily available as they used to be.

I remember going almost anywhere and easily finding newspapers within businesses, outside of them, newstands, boxes, etc!

I have to admit that I was intrigued when I bumped into newspaper boxes in my younger years…I wondered, what was this paper about?

Sure, I was not going around reading all the papers but, I did have my FAVS!

For ex. I could never walk past VOICE and not grab one! It was so thrilling to read VOICE, it had NY edge and I was always excited to experience it, lol!

For this weeks ‘TUESDAYS ARE FOR LITERATURE’ I thought it would be fun to pick up a newspaper from one of those boxes and highlight an article!

I walked my natural routes the last few days and sadly I realized there aren’t as many boxes as I thought there still were.

When I did bump into a box, it was empty or empty and absolutely disgusting!!

However, the universe provided because as I was leaving an appt I unexpectedly saw a local paper that had been left behind so, that was the print that I would explore :)

The article I chose to highlight is titled:

‘DEMO CLEARS WAY for 27-Acre Williamsburg Park’ by Jack DeLaney

I am sure that you’re all familiar with how much Williamsburg Bklyn has been developed and gentrified for some years now. So much so, it feels like it never stopped!

Waterfront lands look and feel so different now. Once it was mostly factories, a place for naughty happenings and gorgeous views, it is now high-rise condos, developed piers in front of gorgeous views, lol!

We have known for years that there is still much that will be constructed and designed in Williamsburg. However, I was not aware of the backstory to this 27-acre park and all the efforts that went into achieving it!

Did you know that this offer goes all the way back to 2005 when Bloomberg rezoned the neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Bushwick to make way for so much development?

Yet, while the condos went up…no green space!

Apparently one the hurdles were the owners of the ‘CitiStorage facility’ who seems to have been trying to sell off their acres to private developers instead. BOCHINCHE!!

Did you know that Williamsburg & Greenpoint have a very small number of park spaces! Yet, not a shortage of people who live here or those who like to spend time here.

However, now that the buildings have F I N A L L Y been demolished it clears the land for remediation and hence the beginnings of this long ago promised 27-acre park!

This achievement is because of efforts from local representatives and many community organizers throughout decades who never gave up fighting for this much needed green space!

I WILL DEFINITELY CLAP THAT UP!!!

I look forward to seeing the 27-acre park come to life….

Until next time Fam!

Thank you for joining me on Literature Tuesdays…CIAO ALEX