Every so often I pick up a book that I feel drawn to no matter where I am to ask for a message, lesson, reminder or guidance from it.

I close my eyes, flip through the pages til I feel ready to stop. Then I take my finger and point to a specific place.

Have you ever done that?

I’ll read the sentence or paragraph or paragraphs until I feel that I understand the message in the moment!

Yes! Thats right! It is a similar process with ‘Oracle cards’ when you shuffle then pull a card for a message of the day or the moment.

This week I felt drawn to do so w/ ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho.

First, I would like to say that this book is amazing and has become like a ‘rite of passage’ for many especially when they begin awakening, seeking and exploring spiritually…

I am not going to do a review as so many have done so and very well.

However, I will say that I have found that like most profound books…This book will find you at the right moment ;)

Comment if you know what I mean!

These were the pages I opened up to:

I read until I understood the message which was not 100% clear until I got to the last sentence.

“When you possess great treasures within you, and try to tell others of them, seldom are you believed.”

Geez, if I had a penny for every time I experienced this or witnessed someone experience this I would for sure be a very wealthy woman!

I am not sure why this happens so much but either people think you are lying, gone crazy, think you are trying to be better than they are or simply cannot believe that someone within their life has gifts, talents, skills or wisdom worthy of anything.

I mean folks would rather accept that you are making something up than to believe or gift you the benefit of the doubt that you could possibly know what you are talking about!

Have you ever experienced this fam?

*The message is that we all possess great treasures within us! Some people will learn that faster than others and thats ok.

*The other message is that we have to stop taking our treasures for granted and learn to work with them even when others do not see them.

*Another message is that we also have to open ourselves to the treasures outside of us, as we may not ‘see’ what blessings or lessons they can be!

Thank you for joining me on Tuesdays is for Literature!

CIAO, ALEX

