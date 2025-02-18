Hi Fam!

Welcome back to ‘Literature is for Tuesdays’…woohooo!

I am not gonna lie these days I do not have a strong and focused reading muscle with physical books. A lot of my work revolves around a computer hence, by default I read a lot online.

I am trying to stop and change that because in my opinion there is no better feeling when it comes to reading than to physically hold the book and enjoy it page by page. Its a whole other level of presence…

So, in the spirit of re-building my reading muscle I have been giving myself lil literary goals each week and creating the time to make them happen.

This week I decided to revisit some of my favorite fairytales and fables that I grew up on and I raised my children on as well…

They hold so many fun, innocent memories both from my childhood and theirs!

This week I started out by reviewing some of the differences & similarities between a fairytale and a folktale….

Essentially folktales are stories, tales, lessons passed down though oral tradition while a fairytale is a written version of a folktale usually containing some sort of magical component.

Both types usually have some a problem or a challenge to resolve as the story unravels.

Do you have a FAV story?

Lets go down memory lane via some well known titles:

The Princes and the Pea

The Three Billy Goats Gruff

Cinderella

Sleeping Beauty

Little Red Ridinghood

Jack and the Beanstalk

The Ugly Duckling

Hansel and Gretel

Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Rumpelstiltskin

Three Little Pigs

The Golden Goose

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Thumbelina

and the list goes on and on…

I definitely have memories from all of them. I even own many of these books as well.

However, there were a couple that I simply had forgotten about after so many years…It was fun to reread…

Like ‘The Ugly Duckling’ originally written by Hans Christian Andersen in 1845.

Check out a translated version of the original:

http://visitandersen.com/fairy-tales/ugly-duckling

I even included an old cartoon for fun hehehe…

Its quite a trip to reread these stories with adult eyes and see all the things that as a child you just did not understand. For example, the brutal details, the callousness of the characters at times, clearly demonstrate that they were originally not for children at all.

However, as a child I just remember the animals, the magic and the simple lessons that I could understand. Mostly I innocently just walked away from a story with a positive feeling!

One of my fav elements of fairytales, folktales and fables besides the magical parts of course…are the messages and lessons within these little stories often in simple ways just waiting for you to unravel and learn from them!

What about you? Do you still enjoy fairytales…Share con la community!

Thank you for joining me on Tuesdays is for Literature!

CIAO, alex

