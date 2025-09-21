COME RIGHT IN COMMUNITY, LOTS TO DISCUSS...

Bendiciones/Blessings Community!!

We pray that you are all feeling wonderful and doing great.

Join my sister and I as we do a little dive into the many reasons that we see so much chaos, infighting and separation today.

It’s time we start to look at the root causes of why things are happening and change them rather then continue to pick a corner and point fingers at the other side.

While so many of us are busy doing that the people running this world are busy running our lives!

Lets change that!

Alex Perez