CELEBRATING 13 LESSONS & 13 YEARS!

We are Celebrating 13 years of @cafecitobreak tomorrow March 8th!

We wanted to highlight ☕️ 13 lessons that we had to learn, face or conquer in 13 years!

Let us know what you think?

Leave a comment

We faced imposter syndrome, debbie downers, insecurities, censorship, cut offs, ridicule, a lonely road at times…pero, still here!!!

Why? Because along the way we were also blessed with growth, passions, wisdom, skill, amazing experiences, meeting the BEST people and building a strong community that have become like family!

Can you relate?

Leave a comment

Never underestimate where your calling is meant to take you or how it will impact others as well all the ways that you will be transformed!

Very importantly, never underestimate the self-empowerment that ‘lil’ voice within will gain :)

Get to know Cafecito Break better : https://www.cafecitobreak.org/about

Support our indie platform with a HAPPY BIRTHDAY DONATION :)!!

Or

Become a member of her Substack: https://www.cafecitobreak.org/

Warmly,

The PEREZ Sisters

Let the adventures continue!!!

What did you say? You want to make a HAPPY 13TH BIRTHDAY donation to the sisters!

We receive!

Click Link! Gracias y God Bless!!

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2