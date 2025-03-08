Playback speed
CELEBRATING 13 LESSONS & 13 YEARS!

Cafecito Break was born on International Women's Day!
The P E R E Z Sisters
Mar 08, 2025
We are Celebrating 13 years of @cafecitobreak tomorrow March 8th!

We wanted to highlight ☕️ 13 lessons that we had to learn, face or conquer in 13 years!

Let us know what you think?

We faced imposter syndrome, debbie downers, insecurities, censorship, cut offs, ridicule, a lonely road at times…pero, still here!!!

Why? Because along the way we were also blessed with growth, passions, wisdom, skill, amazing experiences, meeting the BEST people and building a strong community that have become like family!

Can you relate?

Never underestimate where your calling is meant to take you or how it will impact others as well all the ways that you will be transformed!

Very importantly, never underestimate the self-empowerment that ‘lil’ voice within will gain :)

