“Botanikal is Born”

An abridged backstory,

During younger years we focused on exploring, deepening and nourishing our spiritual selves.



While being knee deep within our inner journeys we quickly realized a few things!



One, there is always ‘the good, the bad and the downright ugly parts at different points of the path.



Two, you are the only one in control of your inner journey. This may sound obvious but there are moments when you wish you could pass the baton...lol.



Third, the importance of community. The truth is that even ‘adults’ need the village.



Community , will play many roles. Some will hold space for you, witness you and celebrate you. Some will become teachers and or lessons. Some will teach you tools and new perspectives.



At different points of the journey your community will even change or fluctuate.



My sister and I were blessed to have had one another as companions during our many shifts and transformations.

Unfortunately, we would meet many who were doing so alone.

This was ultimately what inspired (guided) us to open BOTANIKAL.



We would become a grounding and feel-good space that community could trust as an anchor during life's many journeys & adventures!!!



Almost 9 years later 👏

Here’s to the ever growing BOTANIKAL tribe!!



We invite you to explore our offerings when you are seeking to go deeper within your inner work.



Love, Alex y Ra Perez

❤️🌿❤️

