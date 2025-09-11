This day is not just etched within our memories but embedded deeply within our dna and psyche…

Every year as this day nears I wonder will this year feel different, will it feel lighter…?

Then I wake up in the morning of 911 and feel like a stunted goat all over again :/

I can not even imagine what it is like for those that lost a loved one on that day. I hold them in prayer every year…

There was so much loss. First and foremost, the innocent people from all walks of life. Along with all of the first responders that went in to help and sadly never made it out.

There was a neighborhood brought to destruction and so many memories obliterated in a matter of seconds.

Yet, we also lost something else on that day.

It was a turning point in our evolution as people and as NYer’s.

While the world was shook and brought to silence.

One of the most important and loved cities in the world would never be the same again…

I am sure that people would describe it in different ways but in essence it was like our bubble was popped!

A loss of innocence.

Fear had entered our psyche.

How would you describe that shift?

As I reflect on how life here in New York has changed since, I’ll admit that I find my city almost unrecognizable…

I find myself praying that we could return to the united community we were on 9/12!

I have been sitting here having some ‘real talk’ w/ myself and acknowledging that we have strayed far out as a people, as a city and a country.

It’s like everything sacred about life and living has slowly become polarized and or weaponized!

So the question is:

What do we do?

How do we begin to heal and bring ourselves back to the days when we were moving as one?

I do not have all the answers and probably no one does but we need to start this conversation!

We owe it all of those we lost on 911, to all the ones we continue to lose because of 911, to ourselves, to our city and most importantly to our young!

